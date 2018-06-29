Woman killed in early morning fire in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was killed in an early morning house fire northeast of Martin.

Crews responded around 5 a.m. Friday to a house fire in the 400 block of Earl McNatt Road.

Fire officials say a tree fell on the electrical unit of the home, causing the fire.

A woman was asleep inside in a recliner and had died before first responders entered the home, according to fire officials on scene. They say she was the only person inside the home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire until around 9:30 a.m.

Crews from Weakley County, Obion County and Kentucky responded to the fire.

