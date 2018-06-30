40th annual Bluegrass Festival provides guests with down home fun

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — There was live music. There was dancing, and of course, there was Wayne Jerrolds, host of the 40th annual Bluegrass Festival.

“We still make new friends and keep pickin’ and a grinnin’ I reckon,” said event host and world champion fiddler, Wayne Jerrolds.

Guests of all ages came to the square on Main Street Savannah to hear what some call the music of the common man.

“We both come from the country and farm families, so they made their living through working the land, and so it’s hillbilly blues. It gave our forefathers and foremothers faith and hope in a better future,” said event attendee Mala Patterson.

Organizers say they are proud to host the event, that is fun for the entire community.

“And that’s what bluegrass is; it’s root. It’s soul. It’s just family, and that’s what’s important to us,” said Lisa Adkins, Savannah Main Street Executive Director.

Some spun around the dance floor, while others sat back in the shade and enjoyed the show.

“We’re watching not only the music, but we’re watching people dance, and it’s just fun seeing everybody and how much they’re enjoying this,” said event attendee Peggy Daniel.

Jerrolds says the event reminds him of back in the 50’s; a time when music brought families and friends together.

“When I was little, we had home musicals every Friday and Saturday night,” Jerrolds said. “There’s no television, and it just got to be a way of life.”

The Bluegrass Festival was a two day event that kicked off Friday night at the Wayne Jerrolds River Park. Organizers say they plan on hosting the event again next year. Later on Saturday evening, there was a buck dancing contest with over $2,000 in prize money.