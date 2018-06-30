Hub City hosts AAU tournament showcasing elite basketball programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Youth Basketball Association held a showcase in Jackson over the weekend. The contest saw 16 elite programs showcase their skills.

The showcase included 8th – 11th grade AAU teams.

Athletic Director of the West Tennessee Youth Basketball Association Joshua Weeden coached participating teams and was an organizer for the event.

“This weekend we are having a showcase for high school AAU basketball programs to get evaluated by college coaches, state rankings and sports writers. This is an opportunity for the kids from all over the state of Tennessee, as well as Memphis, Nashville and Jackson to play in a competitive atmosphere,” said Weeden.

The games were held at Liberty Technical Magnet High school as well as Northeast Middle.