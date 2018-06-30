Local families celebrate National Asteroid Day

JACKSON, Tenn — June 30th is national Asteroid Day!

The University of Memphis Lambuth campus held a special show for guests. Officials hosted an asteroid day event at the planetarium. Dozens of kids and adults showed up to see time and space on the big, round screen. They also learned the difference between asteroids and meteoroids.

“It’s just a fantastic place to be, to learn about space and all that,” Rising sixth grader, Alex Lee said.

The M.D. Anderson Planetarium has ‘Kids Day’ every Saturday during the summer.