VFW Post 6494 host benefit performance to support local vets

JACKSON, Tenn — An internationally known group hit the stage at a local VFW post tonight for a benefit performance.

The Memphis Jones Trio hosted the event and played a wide selection of hit songs for guests at VFW post 6494 in Jackson. The event was open to the public, with all proceeds going to help veterans in the area with any assistance they may need.

“Whether it be for a phone bill or an electric bill or car insurance or food, were going to help them” Commander of Post 6496, Tom Buck said. “And then if they need some spiritual guidance, we will help them there,”

Buck said they’re hoping to raise around $4,000 from Saturday night’s event. He also said they’re planning an Octoberfest as their next event, which will include German food, German beer, and lots of fun.