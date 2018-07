Balloon release held in honor of Bradford High School teens

BRADFORD, Tenn — A balloon release was held today at Bradford High School in memory of Alyssa Anguiano and in honor of Alex Barber.

Anguiano died in a car accident and Barber at last check is still in the hospital.

The Bradford community is rallying together to show support for the families.

Alyssa Anguiano, of Bradford, was killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 45 near Reynolds Road, according to a crash report.