People spend Fourth of July weekend beating the heat at Beech Lake

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — People of all ages made a splash this Sunday, finding ways to beat the heat at Beech Lake.

“Umm, it’s really hot,” said Christopher Suarez.

“Beech Lake is one of the best places you can come to relax and really get your mind off of things. It’s a great environment, good scenery,” said Aaron Jackson.

People were hanging out in the shade or taking to the water on a boat or jet ski.

“Getting out here, splashing around, water splashing on you; it’s still 900 degrees, but it’s tolerable when you got water spraying in your face,” said Daryl Lamkin.

Others sunbathed on the sand or jumped in for a swim.

“The water is perfect temperature, a good way of cooling of, so the kids love it,” said Angela Suarez.

“We like to play chicken sometimes. You just get on someone else’s shoulders, and then you fight them, and then try to knock them over,” Christopher said.

With temperatures in West Tennessee slightly above average this season so far, people are urged to stay hydrated and protect their skin.

“Make sure you wear sunscreen. You will burn. It’s a fact of life,” Jackson said.

Guests we spoke with say not even the heat can keep them from celebrating this Fourth of July week.

“Hanging out with family, doing some barbecue, just trying to stay cool,” said Angela.

“Remember, it’s the Fourth of July. That’s America’s Independence Day,” Jackson said, “so really appreciate the fact that you live in a country that’s free.”

When taking to the water this week, make sure to stay safe. Experts say always have a life jacket when on any water vessel such as a boat, jet ski, or kayak.

Beech Lake will also be hosting their annual “Festival of the Lakes” this Fourth of July. Events go on all day starting at 8 am with a fireworks extravaganza at 9 at night.