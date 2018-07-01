Teenage girl missing after falling off Tennessee River bridge

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenage girl is missing after falling off a bridge into the Tennessee River in Perryville. Searchers from many of the surrounding counties are searching.

“A lot of what we’re doing out there is kind of watching over the scene and keeping people out of the drag area,” said Sheriff Keith Byrd from Decatur County.

The search for 19-year-old Katelyn Campbell has been ongoing since midnight, when the two teenage boys she was with reported what happened.

“They ended up here at the Perryville bridge to walk out on the catwalk. They went to the second pier on the Perry County side, and according to the two boys, she got off of the catwalk and stepped out onto the pier and thought it was wider than what it was, and she stepped off the pier. They heard the splash, they hollered, and they never could get a response out of her,” said Sheriff Nick Weems from Perry County.

“They went out on the catwalk to write graffiti on the bridge,” said Sheriff Byrd.

“The catwalk is about three feet wide, and it runs the entire length of the bridge, from one bank to the other,” said Sheriff Byrd. The catwalk is also 80 feet above the water.

Investigators say they believe it was an accident. “We have no reason to believe that any foul play was done. We did look at every angle, and we have questioned the two boys,” said Sheriff Weems.

Near the entrance to the catwalk, a 6-pack of alcohol sat near a vehicle, which investigators believe played a role in the incident. “I believe alcohol was a factor. I don’t know how much, but it was a factor,” said Sheriff Weems.

Officials say the search for Campbell will continue until she is found. “As it’s gotten later in the day, the traffic has picked up on the water. It’s getting very difficult to work because now we’re not only dealing with the strong current that’s being pulled, but the boating traffic,” said Sheriff Weems.

But for now, law enforcement is urging boaters and community members to stay away from the site. “Stay on the West side of the river. The east side of the river is where we’re doing the dragging,” said Sheriff Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd also wants to remind people that walking the catwalk is not only dangerous, but it’s also illegal.