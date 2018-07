THP: Driver involved in Interstate 40 wreck will be charged with DUI

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 will face charges.

It happened near mile marker 68 Sunday afternoon. A 7 Eyewitness News tipster sent in video and pictures of the wreck around 4 Sunday afternoon. State troopers said one vehicle was involved, with one person not seriously hurt.

The person involved will be charged with Driving Under the Influence.