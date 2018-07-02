Betty Sue Lovett

Betty Sue Lovett, age 85, died on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mrs. Lovett was born in Covington, TN on June 20, 1933, the daughter of the late James and Annie Pearl Turnage McClerkin. She was a founding member of Christ Chapel Church that became Jackson Family Worship Center and later New Life Church. She served as a secretary and receptionist for the church of over thirty years. She was a Prayer Warrior for her church and was a mother and grandmother to many of her church family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, as well as, playing the piano.

Betty is survived by her son, Clay Lovett and wife Christine of Inman, SC; a brother, Jessie McClerkin of Memphis, TN; a sister, Dena Wise of Pontotoc, MS; a grandchild, Dusty Fisher and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Lovett and a great grandchild.

SERVICES: A funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, July 1, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Jereme Smith, Rev. Jerry Wise and Rev. Val Treece officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Chester County, with Rev. Prentis Woods officiating.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral Home.

