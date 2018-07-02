BREAKING: Teen’s body recovered from Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from the Tennessee River near Perryville.

The body of Katelyn Campbell, 19, was recovered from the river around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

Her body was found within a quarter of a mile from the bridge, according to the sheriff.

The search for Campbell began early Sunday morning when the two teenage boys she was with reported that she had fallen from the Perryville bridge into the Tennessee River.

Crews from surrounding counties joined in the search, including the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office. Weems said a helicopter from Williamson County had also been requested to assist in the search.

The sheriff said Campbell’s body is being taken to the hospital in Perry County before being sent for an autopsy.

