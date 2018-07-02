Carolyn Christian

Carolyn Christian age 75 of Sharon died on Thursday, June 28th, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Funeral arrangements will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in West Union Cemetery near Dresden. Visitation will be held on the day of the service from 11 AM until funeral time at 2 PM. She is survived by her husband; Mr. J.T. Christian of Sharon, her sons; Frank Hampton and Robert Hopgood both of Sharon, her brothers; James Barner of Bradford, Donnie Barner of Dresden, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter; Beverly Hampton, her parents; Fred Lewis and Edna Mai Chappel Barner, her brothers; L.C. and Billy Dean Barner, her 2 sisters; Mary Horn and Mattie Crowell