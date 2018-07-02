Customers claim they were treated unprofessionally at Chili’s restaurant

JACKSON, Tenn — Customers at the Chili’s restaurant in Jackson claim they were treated unprofessionally by management.

After receiving video of the incident WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News began digging deeper into what happened. The 6 minute-long Facebook Live video showed customers having an interaction with a Chili’s manager. The manager said “I don’t want to put a rush on you, but I need the table.”

In the video you hear both the guests and manager acknowledge there could have been another table available in the restaurant.

“It was a great day we was having so much fun and he just put a damper on it,” customer, Nickie Brown said.

A group of women went to the Chili’s in Jackson recently to celebrate a sorority sister’s birthday.

“We had been there for a couple of hours when we were approached by management asking us to get up from the table and that they needed the table,” Customer, Patrice Boyd said.

Facebook Live video showed part of the interaction.

In the video you can hear Brown say “You came straight to this table and didn’t even look to see if there was any other tables.”

The manager then responded saying, “You’re right, I didn’t know that other table was vacant.”

The women claim they were racially profiled by the manager.

The manager said, “Folks, I want ya’ll to be happy, I don’t want to get you upset.”

Brown said. “We knew that it was racial profiling because who he was seating. You wanted us to get up and that wasn’t fair to us.”

Video does not show if there were in fact other empty tables.

“As a manager he could’ve at least called one of us over to the side and talked to us versus saying all of this in front of the people that was there, which was embarrassing,” Brown said.

Whether this was a case of racism or rudeness, the women say they want to see visible change so something like this does not happen again.

“A year from now not hear about anything like this,” Boyd said.

Customer, Janniece Garner said. “We want to see change in policy with accountability, we want a public apology.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a response from a Chili’s Grill & Bar spokesperson saying:

“On Friday, June 15, at our restaurant in Jackson, TN, we did not provide the service expected because we allowed a busy Friday night to take precedent. As a result, we rushed the dining experience of some valued guests. We’ve had the opportunity to speak to one of the guests involved and apologized for not providing the customer service they deserve and expect when dining with us.”