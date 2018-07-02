Fire marshal offers firework safety reminders ahead of holiday

MEDINA, Tenn. — Independence Day is around the corner, and there are a few safety tips that can help you stay safe and enjoy the holiday.

The Fourth of July is synonymous with fireworks, freedom and fun, and officials with the Madison County Fire Department want you to celebrate safely.

“They are actually illegal in Madison County, but they do sell and shoot them in surrounding counties,” said Don Friddle, fire marshal with the Madison County Fire Department.

Friddle also says common sense should be used, as well as extra caution.

“The fireworks themselves will come with warning labels, believe it or not,” Friddle said. “Most people don’t read them, but what I like to tell people is just use common sense.”

It is important to read all warning labels and to follow directions on each firework device, as well as understand the performance of each item.

Mannequins in the video accompanying this article serve as a visual of how powerful fireworks really are and how being safe is a must.

“Don’t shoot them off near structures or in close proximity of your audience, and definitely don’t shoot them off in the area of small children,” Friddle said.

Friddle says one particular item that causes great concern is sparklers. He says even though they may seem the most harmless in comparison with other fireworks, they must be used with caution.

“They actually cause the most injuries with 30 percent of the injuries being attributed to the use of sparklers,” Friddle said.

Friddle also says to use extra caution when handing them to children.

“Don’t allow your kids to shoot the fireworks, and make sure you are away from your children,” Friddle said. “A lot of people think it is cute to hand a sparkler to a small child, but actually that can be very harmful because they tend to burn around 1200 degrees or so.”

You should also keep your pets in a secure location, and it is best to have a bucket of water on hand.

Friddle says they are having the Firefighters Freedom Festival at the airport on July 4 complete with fireworks. Admission to the festival is free and gates open at 3 p.m. The event is meant to give people a good and safe venue to come and watch a professional fireworks show.