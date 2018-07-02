Jean Carlton McNatt

Jean Carlton McNatt age 88 of Martin died on Friday, June 29, 2018 at her home. Funeral arrangements will be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2 PM with burial to follow in Public Wells Cemetery in Martin. Visitation will be held on the day of the service from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 PM. Jean Carlton McNatt was born on April 12, 1930 to the late Halbert Dodd Carlton and Ima Mae Landis Carlton, she is survived by her sons; Tommy McNatt of Latham, Ken (Karen McCorkel) McNatt of Little Rock, Arkansas. her daughter; Patsy (Benny) Young of Memphis, her grandchildren; Jake McNatt , Josh McNatt and her special care giver; Amy Barnett. She was preceded in death by her son; Jerry McNatt, three grandchildren; twins. Jeremy McNatt, Joel McNatt, and Justin McNatt,