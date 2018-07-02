Kay Stephens-Durham

Kay Stephens-Durham, age 52 of Paris, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at her residence. No services are scheduled at this time.

Kay Stephens- Durham was born August 24, 1965 to the late James Robert Bowen and the late Janie Freda Love Bowen. On October 10, 2014 she married Billy Ray Durham III and he survives in Paris. She is also survived by two sisters: Fay (Steve) Jones and Pat Bowen both of Murfreesboro, TN; a brother, Jimmy (Cherry) Bowen of Murfreesboro, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents, Ms. Stephens-Durham was also preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Bowen and Carlton Bowen.