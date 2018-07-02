Kentucky teen faces rape charge in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of raping another teen in Jackson.

Clay Nelson Shelton appeared Monday in Jackson City Court, charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

The 18-year-old is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl on Thackery Place in Jackson on May 19, according to court documents.

“He is from Wayne County, Kentucky,” Joe Byrd, Shelton’s attorney, told the judge.

The judge lowered Shelton’s bond from $250,000 to $150,000.

Shelton’s attorney declined to comment.

He is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13.