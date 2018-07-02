Man charged in Jackson robbery, carjacking

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused in a robbery and carjacking in Jackson now faces criminal charges.

Timothy Thornton appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on multiple counts, including attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and carjacking.

Police said he tried to rob three girls at gunpoint June 24 on Hillwood Cove.

When they refused to get out, officers said Thornton robbed a man parked at the same address and took his car, according to court documents.

Thornton is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.