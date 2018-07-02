Merrye Hall Brisendine

e, age 88 of Paris, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Paris Healthcare & Rehab Center. Her memorial service will be 12:00PM Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at VanDyke Church of Christ with Roger Banks officiating. Visitation will be at the church after 11:00 AM Tuesday prior to the service. A private burial of cremated remains will be later at Olive Branch Cemetery.

Merrye Hall Brisendine was born November 16, 1929 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late James Hulon Hall and the late Gladys K. Bandy Hall. On April 11, 1953 she married Leon Brisendine and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2005. She is survived by two sons: Fred Leon Brisendine Jr. and Steve Brisendine both of Paris; three grandchildren: Alan Brisendine, Amanda Brisendine, and Aron Brisendine; and three great grandchildren: Zoie Bowden, Noah Aiden Franks, and Dylan Lee Harlow.

Ms. Brisendine graduated from Cottage Grove High School and worked for Henry County Medical Center for 50 years. She was a member of VanDyke Church of Christ.