Mugshots : Madison County : 6/29/18 – 7/02/18 July 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/52Hannah Smith Accessory after the fact Show Caption Hide Caption 2/52Benjamin Miller Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 3/52Cardell Critton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/52Taylor Prunty Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/52Cavon Godwin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/52Christopher Golden Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/52Christopher Cook Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/52Clay Shelton Rape, aggravated sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 9/52Danterrio Poplar Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/52Darren Harris Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/52David Johnson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/52Billy Bright Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/52Djuan Harris Rape of a child, incest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/52Ebony Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/52Edrian Rice Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 16/52Floyd Harris Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 17/52Garrett Soria Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 18/52Herbert Harden Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/52Jackie Roberson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/52James Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/52John Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/52Jon Sharp Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/52Kaela Burton Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 24/52Kalyn Malveaux Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 25/52Keith Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/52Kevin Young Failure to comply, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/52Larry Herron Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/52Marcus Boyd Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/52Marquise Haywood Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 30/52Martegas Whitaker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/52Maya Long Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 32/52Mickel Marable Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 33/52Montrell Huddleston Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 34/52Nakessha Lewallen Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/52Nicholas Leffridge DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/52Nilsa Ross Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 37/52Patrick Willis Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 38/52Paul Caddin DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 39/52Pricilla Jorkey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/52Rodrigo Barbosa DUI, violation of implied consent law, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/52Roseanna Hawkins Harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/52Scott Long Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 43/52Sheron Falls Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 44/52Stacy Lane Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/52Terence McBride Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 46/52Thomas Darling Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 47/52Timothy Moore Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 48/52Tony Spencer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 49/52Vernon Day Evading arrest, reckless driving, false reports, failure to comply, open container law, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 50/52Vernon Martin Evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 51/52Vontai Polk Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 52/52William Fillingim Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore