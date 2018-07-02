Mugshots : Madison County : 6/29/18 – 7/02/18

1/52 Hannah Smith Accessory after the fact

2/52 Benjamin Miller Habitual motor offender

3/52 Cardell Critton Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/52 Taylor Prunty Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/52 Cavon Godwin Simple domestic assault

6/52 Christopher Golden Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/52 Christopher Cook Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/52 Clay Shelton Rape, aggravated sexual battery



9/52 Danterrio Poplar Failure to appear

10/52 Darren Harris Assault

11/52 David Johnson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations

12/52 Billy Bright Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/52 Djuan Harris Rape of a child, incest

14/52 Ebony Walker Failure to appear

15/52 Edrian Rice Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest, theft under $500

16/52 Floyd Harris Failure to comply



17/52 Garrett Soria Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child

18/52 Herbert Harden Driving on revoked license

19/52 Jackie Roberson Violation of probation

20/52 James Love Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/52 John Jenkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/52 Jon Sharp Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/52 Kaela Burton Disorderly conduct

24/52 Kalyn Malveaux Failure to appear, simple possession/casual exchange



25/52 Keith Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/52 Kevin Young Failure to comply, failure to appear

27/52 Larry Herron Simple domestic assault

28/52 Marcus Boyd Violation of probation



29/52 Marquise Haywood Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations

30/52 Martegas Whitaker Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/52 Maya Long Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

32/52 Mickel Marable Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, driving while unlicensed



33/52 Montrell Huddleston Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

34/52 Nakessha Lewallen Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

35/52 Nicholas Leffridge DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/52 Nilsa Ross Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/52 Patrick Willis Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000

38/52 Paul Caddin DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law

39/52 Pricilla Jorkey Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/52 Rodrigo Barbosa DUI, violation of implied consent law, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/52 Roseanna Hawkins Harassment domestic assault

42/52 Scott Long Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

43/52 Sheron Falls Violation of community corrections

44/52 Stacy Lane Simple domestic assault



45/52 Terence McBride Simple domestic assault

46/52 Thomas Darling Failure to comply

47/52 Timothy Moore Driving on revoked license

48/52 Tony Spencer Driving on revoked/suspended license



49/52 Vernon Day Evading arrest, reckless driving, false reports, failure to comply, open container law, failure to appear

50/52 Vernon Martin Evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

51/52 Vontai Polk Violation of order of protection

52/52 William Fillingim Failure to appear









































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.