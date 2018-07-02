New state laws include domestic violence protection, AEDs in schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than 100 new laws are now in effect in Tennessee. One of them helps victims of domestic assault.

“I think historically people think of domestic violence or have thought of domestic violence as a personal issue that belong inside the home, ‘we’re not that worried about it,'” said Mara White, sexual assault program manager for WRAP.

The new law requires offenders to be held for at least 12 hours in jail if they are found to have caused serious bodily injury to the victim.

“That’s really important because that’s what give the victims time to get to a safe place and to get her children together,” White said. “She’ll need to get important documents she’ll need.”

Offenders will also be given a bond to help protect the victim and give them more time to get to safety.

Another law going into effect is meant to help fight the opioid epidemic here in Tennessee. This law relates to women who could be pregnant.

If their doctor is giving more than a three-day supply of opioids, they first must tell them about the risk factors of using opioids while pregnant, tell them about appropriate forms of birth control and lastly tell them about free or low-cost birth control.

Another law bringing change across the state means that all public high schools are required to have AEDs inside the schools.

Keli McAlister, communications director for Jackson-Madison County Schools, says they started putting AEDs in their schools eight to nine years ago.

“From high school, middle school to elementary school, all of our schools have at least one AED on campus,” McAlister said. “Some of our secondary schools, high schools and middle schools actually have two.”

The devices were donated by several groups in Madison County.