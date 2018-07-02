Rita Manning

Rita Manning, age 97 of Paris, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at Towne Square Care of Puryear. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 2, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Shady Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Monday prior to the service at 2:00.

Rita Manning was born November 20, 1920 in Wagner, Wisconsin to the late Leo Schrank and the late Aldea Ducharme Schrank. She was formerly married to L.D. Manning who preceded her in death on February 25, 2006.

Ms. Manning is survived by a daughter, Aldea Cooper (Tommy) of Paris; three sons: David Manning of Jacksonville, FL, Harris Manning of Nashville and Phillip Manning (Sandy) of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren: Chris Rosenberg, Adam Manning, Leslie Roberts (Jeremy), and Shane Cooper; and a great grandchild, Carson Lord.

Besides her parents and former husband, Ms. Manning was also preceded in death by two sisters: Helen VanderVliet and Lorraine Schrank; and a brother, Delor Schrank.