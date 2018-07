Steak Dinner

Velmar Johnson

Two long inch thick steaks, three cans of salt free chili with beans, bell pepper, big can of tomato sauce.

Big copper square pan.

Boil steaks for one hour. Take out, cut into chunks. Pour liquid out of pan. Put all ingredients into pan add one cup of water, tablespoon of seasoned salt, and sprinkle in some Chicago Steak seasoning.

Boil for one hour, stirring occasionally.

Let stand for twenty minutes.

Serve with homemade corn bread no sugar, and a cold glass of tea.