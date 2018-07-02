Two men arrested, accused of stealing vehicles, boat and motorcycles

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.– Investigators in Gibson County arrested two men and recover several vehicles they believe may have been stolen.

The two men are now facing charges after Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says investigators found multiple vehicles with altered VIN numbers or with the VIN plate removed.

Sheriff Thomas says William King and Joseph Graves were arrested after 5 vehicles, a boat, a car dolly, a trailer, camper, and two motorcycles were found at their Trenton homes.

“It’s always a little bit satisfying a little gratification when you can return the property back to someone who had it stolen because there’s nothing worse then being compromised at your own home,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Thomas says some of the stolen items, including multiple vehicles and the car dolly, were reported stolen in Memphis and West Memphis, Ark.

King remains in custody in lieu of $65,000 bond.

Graves is currently held on $50,000 bond.