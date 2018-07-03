Annual 5K walk/run brings awareness to autism

JACKSON, Tenn.–West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center hosted there 19th annual 5K Autism Walk and Run, Tuesday evening as

participants ran along Campbell Street. A total of 75 runners registered and 12 walkers registered for the 5K.

“This brings awareness not only to our center but also the services that we provide, but also about five years ago we started focusing on bringing awareness to autism and the spectrum disorder that it is,” said Kimberli Moore, event organizer.

Ice cream and snow cone concessions were also available to the runners.

Organizers say they plan to have this again next year.