Benton Co. business honored for volunteer work

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — “Here in the state of Tennessee, we are volunteers,” Capt. Anthony Crawford with the Tennessee State Guard said.

One company is being thanked for their volunteer work with the Tennessee State Guard.

“We want to be able to step up and just show them we appreciate what they do,” Crawford said.

Palmer Tool Company is the first company to receive the Tennessee Volunteer Guard Service Award.

They donated time and supplies to the guard’s annual training.

“It’s rare you get an award like this to come back and make sure you really know they do appreciate it,” said Ken Cooper, engineering manager with Palmer Companies.

The state guard is made up of volunteers, and they are always looking for more people

“There are many things that small, what we consider small things, are really big things that add up over time,” Crawford said.

Palmer Companies says they aren’t going anywhere and look forward to helping the guard any way they can.