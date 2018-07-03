Candlelight vigil for teen who fell into Tennessee River

HENDERSON, Tenn.–A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night for a Chester County teen gone too soon.

Family and friends banded together paying tribute to 19-year-old Katelyn Campbell. Loved ones stood in a circle praying and offering words of encouragement to her family.

Campbell lost her life after falling off a bridge into the Tennessee River early Sunday morning. Her body was recovered Monday afternoon.

Those who knew Campbell say she was spunky, full of life and had so much love for her family.

“She was always down to have a good time and she just loved her baby sister, Riley, and her whole family with her whole heart and she was an overall amazing girl and that she went too young,” said Tina McBee, Campbell’s best friend.

Eagle Warehouse in Henderson, where Campbell was employed, will be taking $20 t-shirt orders through Friday with all proceeds going to the family.