Early morning fire destroys Madison Co. home, sends one to hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire sent one person to the hospital Tuesday in Madison County, according to Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle. Firefighters said flames also destroyed a home and vehicles.

“It’s totaled. Everything’s gone. There’s nothing there,” Angela Williams said.

Williams fought back tears looking at what is left of her house. Fire destroyed the home on Meadowood Drive on Tuesday morning. “It’s like I want to pinch myself and wake up from a dream,” she said. “I just want it all to be a dream.”

The fire also destroyed two vehicles in the carport then damaged three other cars plus the house next door. “It was on fire from top to bottom,” Friddle said.

Friddle said the nine people inside made it out just in time, including small children. He confirmed one person went to the hospital with smoke inhalation. “The homeowner also had received some minor burns as well, and he refused medical treatment,” he said.

Williams said once everyone made it out safe, she went back inside the house to try and save her pets. Williams said one of her dogs did not survive.

Friddle said they are not sure what sparked the fire, but they believe it started near the back of the garage. “We’re going to do a formal investigation,” he said. “Doesn’t appear that there was any foul play involved at all.”

Williams said she wants to be strong for her family. “It’s like starting life all over, but I just thank God above that He got my family out alive,” she said.

Williams said they plan to stay at a motel for now.

Friddle said they reached out to the American Red Cross to get help for the family.