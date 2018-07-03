Fourth of July events in Jackson & West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — There are plenty of events across West Tennessee celebrating Independence Day.

Ahead of the holiday, there will be a fireworks show Tuesday night in Milan, starting at 9 p.m. at Milan City Park.

Events on the Fourth of July include the Firefighter’s Freedom Festival hosted by the Madison County Fire Department at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport near Jackson. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the music will begin at 4 p.m.

There will also be fireworks and baseball at the Ballpark at Jackson as the Jackson Generals play the Tennessee Smokies. The game starts at 6:05 p.m., and there will be a fireworks show presented by the U.S. Marines after the game.

Other events include Lexington’s Festival of the Lakes, the City of McKenzie Freedom Festival, and Medina’s Fourth of July Celebration.

There will also be fireworks shows at Paris Landing State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park.

For more information on these and other area events, check out Visit Jackson, TN’s list of July 4 events.