George E. Wade

George E. Wade, age 72, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at his home in Trenton. TN. George served the City of Trenton, TN as an Alderman for more than 30 years.

George leaves to cherish his memories his wife Carolyn, one son Kirt (Fabrienne) Wade of Murfreesboro, TN., a daughter Kim (Brad) Nolan of Dyer, TN.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Fields of Charlotte, NC., Zachary and Benjamin Wade of Murfreesboro, TN., Cameron and Brielyn Nolan of Dyer, TN., two brothers, Melvin Wade of Newbern, TN., Billie (Lillie) Wade of Trenton, TN; four sisters, Katie (Albert) Huffmon of Trenton, TN., Elizabeth Wade, Alma (Bobby) Williamson of Dyer, TN., and Mary Warren of Kenton, TN.

The Funeral for George Wade is Thursday , July 5, 2018 at First Baptist Church, 401 S. High Street, Trenton, TN 38382 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 between 4-7pm at New Springhill Baptist Church, in Trenton, TN.

Baskerville Funeral Home of Humboldt, TN is in charge of arrangements.