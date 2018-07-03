Hot and Humid with Scattered Storms for the Fourth

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday

Despite the partly to mostly cloudy skies we’ve had today, rain showers and thunderstorms haven’t been quite as abundant as they were yesterday. It’s still hot out and tomorrow and Thursday will be even hotter before we might finally get some relief from the heat this weekend!

TONIGHT

A few scattered showers will linger in the area but they’ll gradually dissipate after sunset leading to a mainly dry night. Temperatures will return to the 70s after 9 o’clock tonight under mostly clear skies with calm winds, and should finally drop to the middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Get ready for a very hot and humid day tomorrow – possibly the hottest in 6 years when back in 2012 we hit the triple digits. In fact, if we reach the forecast high of 95°F, it’ll be tied for the second hottest Independence Day in Jackson in 30 years! High temperatures will generally reach the middle 90s but will feel like they’re close to 105°F at the warmest point of the afternoon. There’s also a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow but by the time fireworks displays begin, there should be very little rain left. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

