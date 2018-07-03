Jackson State Community College ‘Reconnect Ready’ event dates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College will host several Reconnect Ready events at their campuses throughout July for anyone who would like more information on Tennessee Reconnect, or who needs assistance completing the Reconnect application process.

Those dates and locations are:

JSCC Lexington Center                                  Tuesday, July 10, 4-7 p.m.

JSCC Jackson Campus Student Center      Thursday, July 12, 4-7 p.m.

JSCC Paris Location                                        Monday, July 16, 4-7 p.m.

JSCC Humboldt Center                                  Tuesday, July 17, 4-7 p.m.

JSCC Savannah Center                                 Tuesday, July 24, 4-7 p.m.

These events are open house events. Anyone is welcome to attend the information sessions at any of the five locations.

For more information about Tennessee Reconnect, call 731-425-2601 or visit jscc.edu/reconnect.