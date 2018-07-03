Man accused of sexual assaults, indicted

JACKSON, Tenn.–A man accused of several sexual assaults in Jackson and another in Murfreesboro has been indicted.

According to court documents, Chriteris Allen was indicted this week on one count of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

Allen was arrested in November and charged in two assaults in Jackson. He was also wanted by Murfreesboro Police for an alleged sexual assault in November.

He is scheduled to appear in Madison County Circuit Court, Monday.