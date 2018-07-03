Man faces gun, drug charges after search of Gibson Co. home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man faces gun and drug charges after deputies respond to a domestic violence call at a home near Humboldt.

Deputies responded Monday to a home on Fruitland Road to a possible domestic violence situation, according to a release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

Several witnesses told deputies that Matthew Pate, 33, of Trenton had pointed a gun at family members, according to the release.

Deputies recovered a .380 pistol that one of the family members had hidden from Pate, according to the release.

After gaining consent to search the property, deputies reportedly found three more handguns, two long guns and 302 alprazolam pills of varying sizes in separate bags.

One of the handguns was confirmed stolen from Carroll County and another had the serial numbers removed, according to the release.

The release says Pate has previous felony convictions and therefore cannot legally possess a firearm.

Pate was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, three counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to deliver or sale, and alteration of serial numbers, according to the release.

Pate was taken to the Gibson County Correctional Complex and booked on a $75,000 bond.