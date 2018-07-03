Mugshots : Madison County : 7/02/18 – 7/03/18 July 3, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Eric Skinner Theft over $1,000, official misconduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Sonya Luttrell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Antonio Willis Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Ariel De La Cruz Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Addison Neal Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Brittany Foster Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Deandrez Belew Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Jennifer Wehunt Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Jerry Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Kenyatta Brooks Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Rebecca Williams Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Robert Elkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Wilbert Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/03/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore