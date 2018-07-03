Mugshots : Madison County : 7/02/18 – 7/03/18

1/13 Eric Skinner Theft over $1,000, official misconduct

2/13 Sonya Luttrell Failure to appear

3/13 Antonio Willis Aggravated assault

4/13 Ariel De La Cruz Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/13 Addison Neal Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange

6/13 Brittany Foster Schedule VI drug violations

7/13 Deandrez Belew Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

8/13 Jennifer Wehunt Child abuse or neglect-nonviolent



9/13 Jerry Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Kenyatta Brooks Aggravated assault

11/13 Rebecca Williams Violation of community corrections

12/13 Robert Elkins Violation of community corrections



13/13 Wilbert Johnson Violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/03/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.