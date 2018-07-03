Preparations underway for 4th of July Firefighters Freedom Festival

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– The annual Madison County Firefighters Freedom Festival kicks off on the Fourth of July at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

Organizers set up for the annual fireworks show all day Tuesday, getting ready for the gates to open Wednesday afternoon.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner said the fifth annual freedom festival will include food trucks, bounce houses and music.

Chief Turner said the fireworks show gives everyone a safe place in Madison County to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“So we brought it back five years ago just to kinda cut down on the fires and community due to consumer grade fireworks and also the injuries that come along with the consumer grade fire works so we want people to come out enjoy themselves and let the professionals shoot the fireworks,” said Chief Turner.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers said the fireworks and events during the festival are free.