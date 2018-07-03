Rinse And Repeat Pattern Today

Storm Team Weather,

Weather Update–

Hot and humid day again. Temperatures will climb through the 80s today to around 90 degrees for the high temperature. There will be a few scattered storms again this afternoon. Heat index will be in the triple digits again today, but below 105°F. Tomorrow, we’ll see less storm however the heat will increase. In fact, I wouldnt be surprised to see heat related alerts again both 4th of July and Thursday.

