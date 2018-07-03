Rinse And Repeat Pattern Today

Weather Update–

Hot and humid day again. Temperatures will climb through the 80s today to around 90 degrees for the high temperature. There will be a few scattered storms again this afternoon. Heat index will be in the triple digits again today, but below 105°F. Tomorrow, we’ll see less storm however the heat will increase. In fact, I wouldnt be surprised to see heat related alerts again both 4th of July and Thursday.



