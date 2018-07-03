Robert “Doug” Shepherd,

Robert “Doug” Shepherd, 73, of Dyersburg, TN, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.

He was born on September 27, 1944, in Nauvoo, TN, to the late Robert Hays “Bob” Shepherd and the late Marjorie Criswell Shepherd. Doug worked for 33 years at Dyersburg Fabrics in the Cloth Finishing Department. He was a member of Elizabeth United Methodist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Administrative Council. Doug was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, the VFW, the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was a past State Department Commander and the Adjutant Treasurer Chapter 46 for the DAV and served as a board member of Bogota Community Center. Doug served his Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018 in the chapel of Dyersburg Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Fisher and Bro. Tommy McElyea officiating. Burial will be in Bellevernon Cemetery in Friendship.

The family will receive visitors from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Dyersburg Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Lynda Sue Shepherd of Nauvoo; two sons, Glenn Carmon of Fowlkes and Scotty Carmon of Arlington; two grandchildren, Hayden Carmon and Eli Carmon; and a niece, Cindy Pugh of Ridgely.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Bunch.

Pallbearers will be Sammy Rogers, Ronnie Vernon, George Hamilton, Allen Dudley, Donny Burress and Kenneth Ratliff. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Riggs, Hank Surcy, Richard Hill, George Winters, Paul Dudley, Donald Wayne Dudley, Tom Purdy, Gary Bratcher, Harold Park and Bobby Vernon.

Condolences may be left at: www.dyersburgfuneralhome.net (Arrangements by Dyersburg Funeral Home, 420 Hwy 51 Bypass West, Dyersburg, TN 38024, 731-285-3021)