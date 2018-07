Teen indicted in fatal shooting of another teen

JACKSON, Tenn.–A teenager accused of fatally shooting another teen earlier this year is indicted, according to court documents.

Zion Ross is accused of shooting and killing a South Side High School student on Raintree Cove in February.

Ross was arrested in March in Oakfield after allegedly shooting 16-year-old Darius Vaughn.

Ross is charged with reckless homicide, criminal impersonation and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.