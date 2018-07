THP: 1 airlifted in Carroll Co. crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person has been airlifted after a Tuesday afternoon crash near Atwood.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 70-79 between Atwood and McLemoresville.

THP confirms one person was airlifted from the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.