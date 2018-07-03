UPDATE: Victim in Savannah shooting has died

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man who was injured in a shooting Monday night in Savannah has died.

Kelvin Zaccheus Welch, 22, of Selmer, died at a Nashville hospital from injuries he sustained in the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, Savannah police responded to a report of shots fired on Ryan Street just before 4 p.m. Shortly after, police say a man with a gunshot wound reported to the emergency room at Hardin Medical Center.

The release says investigators with the Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force responded to the hospital and Ryan Street.

Police say the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between Welch and others who have not been identified.

The release says Welch was driven from Ryan Street to Hardin Medical Center by witnesses, before he was taken to a Nashville hospital.

Three people have been arrested, including two for outstanding warrants and another for simple possession of marijuana.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts says the three men were at the shooting but are not facing additional charges at this time.

No preliminary motive for the shooting could be confirmed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Savannah police at 731-925-3200.