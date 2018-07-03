Veterans hoping for ‘Explosion of Kindness’ as fireworks may trigger anxiety

JACKSON, Tenn — Although we’re just hours away from Independence Day and all the fun it brings, it is important to know this time of year can be rough for area veterans.

Many local vets are hoping to get an “Explosion of Kindness” from their neighbors as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Fireworks can trigger painful memories for veterans. While all may not be affected by them, it is something to think about before setting off fireworks.

The sights and sounds of fireworks can stir emotions of patriotism, especially on America’s Independence day, but for some combat veterans the “rocket’s red glare” may spark some memories of dark moments.

“The throw of firecrackers is one thing, but to have the multiple string it sounds like machine gun fire and that will put you on the ground faster than anything,” Commander of VFW Post 6496, Thomas Buck said.

Buck said the loud explosions and noises can cause anxiety for vets with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, better known as PTSD.

“It can be devastating especially for an older veteran, someone who’s retired and has more time to think about Vietnam or wherever you was at,” Buck said.

Experts say if you plan on setting off fireworks in your neighborhood to give your local vets a heads up.

“One of the easiest ways to be compassionate to those is to have a conversation with them, let them know what your plans are, what time you may be doing fireworks so they can prepare if necessary,” Unit Manager of the Tennessee State Veterans Home, Elizabeth James said.

This time of year can put vets suffering from PTSD on edge. “I’m 80% PTSD,” Buck said. “And I’m waiting, but the trouble is I don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

“The noise and the lights can imitate IED’s and gunshots it can be very frightening and it can be very real to them,” James said.

Buck said as you celebrate the Fourth of July, think about your neighbor who may be a veteran if you plan to set off fireworks.

“We talk about it and we all suffer from it and is just being able to cope with it, but have someone just understand that’s the biggest thing,” Buck said.

VFW Post 6496 offers classes on Tuesday’s at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. to help vets dealing with PTSD. That same VFW Post also has classes specifically for women, so they too can help vets in their lives.