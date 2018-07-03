Wild otter visits Brownsville Dairy Queen

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Dairy Queen in Brownsville got a surprise visit Monday from a friendly customer.

An otter wandered into the store’s drive-thru lane Monday afternoon, leaving customers and employees looking for a way to help the animal.

Employees called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, but not before they gave their customer a snack.

“This is the wildest thing that I’ve ever seen here,” general manager Lyndsey McDonald said. “We have a lot of wild and crazy things that happen here because we are right on the interstate, but this is by far the craziest.”

According to the Brownsville Dairy Queen’s Facebook page, they named the otter “Blizzard.”

The TWRA released Blizzard back into the wild.