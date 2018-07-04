Annual Firefighters Freedom Festival brings families together

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — It’s been an overall amazing day for folks at the Firefighters Freedom Festival.

From activities for the kids, to food vendors, and even just in enjoying the summer air. There was definitely something for everybody. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with some attendees who explain what brings them out every year.

“Celebrate our freedom and our independence and also to support our firefighters and first responders and my grand kids are out here their having a great time,” Attendee, John Younker said.

Another attendee, Charlotte Reeves said. “I’m a patriot, I love the red white and blue, I bleed red white and blue,”

“We come out here to celebrate my mom’s birthday and this year she’s turning 70 so this is very special to us we always bring our family we setup a tent, we bring food we picnic and we hang out,” Attendee, Lynn Donaldson explained.

More than 180 firefighters with the Madison County Fire department work so hard every year to host the event, bringing families a safe alternative to celebrate the holiday.