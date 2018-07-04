Dangerously Hot And Humid Today

Weather Update —

Another hot and very humid one on the way for this Independence day. Temperatures will quickly rise through the 80s to around 94 degrees for the high temperature this afternoon… dew point temperatures will remain in the mid 70s most of the afternoon. The high humidity will yield dangerous heat index values between 103-107 degrees today. With so many outdoors for cook out s and celebration of the 4th. Its important that we realize all of the heat dangers present today. A Heat Advisory is out for all of West Tennessee until 10:00 PM.



Tonight; As you celebrate and watch fire works there may be a few thunderstorms around, especially south of I-40. Otherwise it will remain oppressive even after sunset as temperatures slowly fall through the 80s and it remains extremely muggy.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com