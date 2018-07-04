Dyer hosts Fourth of July parade

DYER, Tenn. — People in Gibson County celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade on Wednesday.

A marching band moved down College Street in Dyer. The Fourth of July parade is part of the 34th Annual Dyer Station Celebration.

Lisa Roberts lives in Wisconsin, but grew up in Dyer. “We just wanted to visit our family and come and see the parade and see a lot of our friends,” she said.

Fire trucks, police cruisers, veterans, politicians, and other organizations participated in the parade.

“We’ll be holding the Tennessee, the USA, and the scout flag,” Boy Scout Noah Cash said.

Spectators came to support and wave to the people they know.

“We don’t miss the parade,” Beverly Emerson, of Rutherford, said. “It’s a tradition for us to come over here and, of course, the kids want to come for the candy.”

After the parade, people had to opportunity to check out arts and crafts vendors at the city park.

“This is something great,” Beckie Jo Maxwell, treasurer of the Dyer Station Celebration, said. “It’s for the community. It’s for your family. You know, everybody to get together and have a good time.”

Parade goers celebrated the country’s independence and those who fought to make it happen.

“We have a lot of veterans in our family, so it’s important for us to remember them and appreciate all of the things that have been done for us, for our freedom,” Roberts said.

Residents can also check out a fireworks display Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the city park in Dyer.