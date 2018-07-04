Fire damages Maury City building

MAURY CITY, Tenn. — Fire crews respond to a large fire in Maury City.

Fire officials say they responded to a shop fire on Jennings Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the building was severely damaged in the fire.

Maury City Volunteer Fire Chief Henry King says no one was in the building when the fire started.

“We’re just now trying to get it cooled down to figure out what exactly happened,” King said. “It got burnt mostly in the front of the building, but kind of saved the machinery a little bit. Got smoke damage, a little fire damage, on the machines in the back. Other than that, we got most of them in the back.”

No one was injured in the fire.

King says the cause is still under investigation.