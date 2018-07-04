Heat Advisory Issued for All of West Tennessee Thursday

Weather Update – 11:45 p.m. – Wednesday, July 4th

Scattered thunderstorms will linger past midnight tonight with heavy rain and frequent lightning being the main problems. A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for eastern Haywood and Madison counties until 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Remember to avoid flooded roads at all costs! Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Thursday morning.

Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow! Temperatures in the lower to mid 90s will feel like the triple digits again, so take it easy! A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee until 8 p.m. Thursday with a potential for the heat index to reach between 105°F and 109°F at the warmest point of the afternoon. There’s a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms too so stay weather aware. More rain is likelier on Friday when a cold front will move through West Tennessee. This will ultimately bring drier, clearer, and less humid weather for the start of the weekend.

