Maury City shop goes up in flames

MAURY CITY, Tenn. –Fire crews respond to a large fire in Maury City.

Fire officials say they responded to a shop fire on Jennings Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the building severely damaged in the fire. Maury City Volunteer Fire Chief Henry King says no one was in the building when the fire started.

“We are just now trying to get it cooled down to figure out what exactly happened. It got burnt mostly in the front of the building, but kinda saved the machinery a little bit. Got smoke damage and little fire damage on the machines in the back, other than that, we got most of them in the back,” King.

No one was injured in the fire. King says the cause is still under investigation.