Scattered Storms Possible During Fireworks for the Fourth

Weather Update – 2:40 p.m. – Wednesday, July 4th

It’s a hot and humid fourth of July in West Tennessee! Temperatures in the 90s have felt like the triple digits out there. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. for all of West Tennessee, but scattered showers will provide relief for some and a danger from lightning for others.



TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight, so remember to be on the lookout for lightning during the fireworks shows. Some thunderstorms Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s by sunrise Thursday morning.

Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow! Temperatures in the lower to mid 90s will feel like the triple digits again, so take it easy! There’s a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms too so stay weather aware! More rain is likelier on Friday when a cold front will move through West Tennessee. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates…

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com